Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BLCM stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

