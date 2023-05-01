Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BLCM stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.56.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
