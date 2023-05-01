Benchmark Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $200.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a market perform rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.55.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average of $145.24. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

