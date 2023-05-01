Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.