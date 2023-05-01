Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,343 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Euronet Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $110.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.53.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

