Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,912 shares of company stock worth $8,362,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

