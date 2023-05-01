Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PYPL opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.