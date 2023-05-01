Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 3,104 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

NYSE:IFF opened at $96.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.53 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

