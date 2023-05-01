Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 4,009 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 101,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

