Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) by 185.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arqit Quantum were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 2.7 %

ARQQ stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arqit Quantum Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arqit Quantum from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.