Biltmore Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

