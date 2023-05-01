Biltmore Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

CQQQ stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $930.63 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

