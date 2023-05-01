Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average of $186.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.