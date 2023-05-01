Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at CDW
In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CDW Stock Performance
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.
CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
CDW Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.13.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.
