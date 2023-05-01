Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $374,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after buying an additional 710,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 347,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after purchasing an additional 218,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity

Genpact Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,881.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,500 shares of company stock worth $10,491,195 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G opened at $44.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

