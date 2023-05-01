Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Primo Water by 7.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primo Water

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primo Water Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

NYSE PRMW opened at $15.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.69 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.34%. Research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

