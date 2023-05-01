Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $67.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.66.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.