Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,014 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $329.93 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.98.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.