Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 1,014 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,014 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $329.93 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

