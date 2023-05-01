Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 23,029 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $9.38 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

