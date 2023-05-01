Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 491 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,769,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $184.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.