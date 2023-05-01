Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Fiserv stock opened at $122.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.