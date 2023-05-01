Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.