Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.