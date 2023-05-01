Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,430 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 7,633.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 59,525 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of FAF opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.76. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

