Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY23 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.60-$2.90 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brinker International Trading Up 2.6 %
NYSE EAT opened at $39.92 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
