Brinker International (EAT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Brinker International has set its FY23 guidance at $2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.60-$2.90 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brinker International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE EAT opened at $39.92 on Monday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $525,047 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.