Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY23 guidance at $6.91-7.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.91-$7.17 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $145.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $236,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $235,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

