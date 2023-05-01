BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $17.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,355,281.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $327,962.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,355,281.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould acquired 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $355,409.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,512,002.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,322 shares of company stock worth $1,769,193 over the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

