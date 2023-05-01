Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $74.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

