Burney Co. Has $472,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $161.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

