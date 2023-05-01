Burney Co. Has $499,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

NYSE:FIS opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

