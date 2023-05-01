Burney Co. Has $706,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $411.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.39 and its 200-day moving average is $420.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
FactSet Research Systems Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
