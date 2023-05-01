Burney Co. Has $706,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $411.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.39 and its 200-day moving average is $420.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,754 shares of company stock valued at $7,354,294 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

