Burney Co. Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after acquiring an additional 468,391 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 391,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,979,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $94.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $96.91.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

