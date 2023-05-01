Burney Co. Sells 775 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 20,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 311,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $168.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.55. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

