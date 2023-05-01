Burney Co. Sells 85 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $174.48 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

