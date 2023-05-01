Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Update

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,990,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the March 31st total of 6,410,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $3,947,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $3,554,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,597.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $47.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.