Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 8.9% in April

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 566,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
CCD stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.