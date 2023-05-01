Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 8.9% in April

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,300 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 31st total of 566,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

CCD stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $31,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

