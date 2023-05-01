Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in April

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.3 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENDTF stock opened at C$9.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.25.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

