Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
