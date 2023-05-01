Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.45.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE CCL opened at $9.21 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Insider Activity

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.