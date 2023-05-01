Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Lowered to $208.00 at UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAT. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.59.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $218.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.64.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

