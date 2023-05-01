CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

CBFV opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,614.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.