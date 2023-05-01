Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 26,676 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,676 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $9,376,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $5,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

