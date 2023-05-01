Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
