Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 632,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the quarter. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 2.06% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

