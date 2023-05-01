Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.81.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $228,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

