Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive bought 140,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,060.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,694,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,405.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,055,578 shares of company stock worth $468,371 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

