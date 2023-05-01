Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Raised to $610.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $551.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $570.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.91 and its 200 day moving average is $509.98.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chemed by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,742,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,661,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,705,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

