Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.29 EPS.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Chemours has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Chemours

Several research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Chemours by 71.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Chemours by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

