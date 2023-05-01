Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $168.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

