China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.24.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
