China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.24.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.