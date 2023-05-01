Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:CB opened at $201.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Is the 149% Dividend for ZIM Integrated Shipping in Jeopardy?
- Ford Motor Is Charging Up For A Rally
- Duolingo Speaking Volumes: Forms Bullish Chart Ahead of Earnings
- Caterpillar Being Weighed Down by Negative Investor Sentiment
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.