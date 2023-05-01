Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $40,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

