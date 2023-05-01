Citigroup Cuts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $250.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ICLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.11.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.18.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in ICON Public by 10.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after acquiring an additional 112,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

